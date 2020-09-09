Cipher Capital LP Takes $615,000 Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $485,172. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

