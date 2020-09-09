Cipher Capital LP Sells 27,392 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

