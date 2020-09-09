Cipher Capital LP Sells 20,706 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,706 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.