Cipher Capital LP Sells 16,024 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

