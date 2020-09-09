Cipher Capital LP Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

