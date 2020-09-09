Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,758,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,189,000 after buying an additional 185,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

