Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $58,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globant by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $189.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.