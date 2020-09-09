Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 46.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 503,025 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

