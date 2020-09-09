Cipher Capital LP Invests $724,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

