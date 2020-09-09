Cipher Capital LP Invests $649,000 in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 223.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 630.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

