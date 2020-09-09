Cipher Capital LP Has $668,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

NYSE:AME opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

