Cipher Capital LP Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,170,000 after purchasing an additional 492,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 70.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

HQY opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

