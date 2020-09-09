Cipher Capital LP Has $581,000 Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRSP. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

PRSP opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

