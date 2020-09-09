Cipher Capital LP Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $43,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

