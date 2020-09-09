Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,963 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.