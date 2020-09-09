Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $115,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.61. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.