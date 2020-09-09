Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SolarWinds Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

