Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 124,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,286,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

