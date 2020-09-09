Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.47. Cigna also updated its FY20 guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.19.

Shares of CI stock opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.02. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

