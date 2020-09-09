Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 810.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 178,221 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,239. Childrens Place Inc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $341.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

