Chewy (CHWY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.41 and a beta of -0.21. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,633,480.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,343 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,410,017 shares of company stock worth $71,741,099. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.