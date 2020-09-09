Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $294.45

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $294.45 and traded as high as $300.00. Chesnara shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 78,301 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.33. The stock has a market cap of $428.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

