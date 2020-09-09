Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 308.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,714,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after buying an additional 2,805,777 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,646,859 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

