Charles Pellerin Buys 1,600 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin purchased 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,713,769.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Charles Pellerin purchased 59,799 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,673.44.

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

