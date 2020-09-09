Cedar Fair Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,503 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,191 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,132. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

