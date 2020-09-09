Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $151.93 and last traded at $151.91, with a volume of 36714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

