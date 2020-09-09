Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Sidoti

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Sidoti from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

CASY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.13 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

