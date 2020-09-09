Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Sidoti

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Sidoti from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.
CASY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.91.
NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.13 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.80.
In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
