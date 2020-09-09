Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CASY. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.91.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 76.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.