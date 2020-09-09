Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $183.45 and last traded at $181.15, with a volume of 1690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.13.
The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.87.
About Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
