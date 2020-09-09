Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $183.45 and last traded at $181.15, with a volume of 1690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.13.

The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.91.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.87.

About Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.