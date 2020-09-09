Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 1,404,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.