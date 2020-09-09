Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $5.99. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 537,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

