Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($19.39).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of EPA CA opened at €14.37 ($16.91) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.58 and a 200-day moving average of €13.96.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.