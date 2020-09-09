Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.40 ($68.71).

Shares of COK opened at €45.14 ($53.11) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 54.67. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

