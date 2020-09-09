Canaccord Genuity Trims Slack (NYSE:WORK) Target Price to $32.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WORK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of WORK opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,831,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,079,750 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Slack by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

