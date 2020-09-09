Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $102.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.65.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

