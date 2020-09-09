Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brown-Forman in a report released on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BF.B. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

