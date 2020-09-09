Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

