Brokers Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of PPG opened at $120.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

