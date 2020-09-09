Brokers Issue Forecasts for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

