Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,482. The stock has a market cap of $423.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

