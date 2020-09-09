Brokerages Expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). CryoPort posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CryoPort.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. CryoPort’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CYRX traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,351. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoPort (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.