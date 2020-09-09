Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.90. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

NYSE ALB opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

