BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

BWA stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

