Bonhill Group’s (BONH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of LON:BONH opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. Bonhill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.46.

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

