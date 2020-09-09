Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.44

News stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of -4.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Boeing’s ranking:

Boeing stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

