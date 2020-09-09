BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,005 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in BlackRock by 44.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,643,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.52 on Wednesday, reaching $561.06. 3,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,621. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $609.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $583.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

