Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Dorchester Minerals (NYSE:DMLP) Financial Survey

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 57.20% 32.64% 31.13% Black Stone Minerals 36.26% 22.91% 12.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 4.60 $51.03 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.66 $214.37 million $1.16 5.41

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dorchester Minerals and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 85.41%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Dorchester Minerals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

