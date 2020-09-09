Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Position Raised by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,048.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

