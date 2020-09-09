Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.48. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 23,350 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDI shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

