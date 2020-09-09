BitcoinV (BTCV) Price Down 37.3% This Week

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $30,907.09 and $906.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinV alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002786 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002811 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BTCV is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,813,450 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org . The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.